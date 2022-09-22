Forest Ministry Meets With Locals to Challenge Native Forest Logging

A GROUP of seven committed Christians, mostly from the Uniting Church, are working on developing a ministry to advocate for forests on the NSW North Coast.

A major goal is to increase the involvement of Christians in efforts for forest protection, with the Group stressing that they are not concerned with converting forest activists to Christianity.



The group, together with other Christians from the Mid North Coast and beyond, spent from September 10-12 in forest ecosystems on Gumbaynggirr land with the aim of standing in solidarity with the forests and all who depend on them.

Uncle Micklo Jarrett welcomed the group to country and they met with members of the Forest Ecology Alliance, Friends of Tuckers Nob, Friends of Pine Creek, Friends of Conglomerate and the Kalang River Forest Alliance.

The group participated in a range of activities, including a time of celebration with the forests at Gleniffer Church, verification of a native forest remnant inside Tuckers Nob, and a convergence with community members at the forest protection camp at Kalang Headwaters.

Jeff Kite, chair of the Forest Advocacy Ministry Implementation Committee of the Uniting Church said, “The weekend was a wonderful opportunity to listen to the concerns of First Nations Elders and forest defenders, and to see firsthand the magnificent native forests and headwater catchment areas of parts of the proposed Great Koala National Park.

Rev. Phil Dokmanovic from Bangalow-Byron Bay Uniting Church said, “Local people are standing up to protect the places that they love and on which we all depend.

“It is important that the churches offer them our support and add our voices to theirs.”

Dr Miriam Pepper, from South Sydney Uniting Church, said, “Forests are critical to maintaining earth’s life support systems but they are in crisis because of climate change and logging.

“For the sake of forests, the communities in the regions, and ultimately all of us, including those living in major cities, industrial native forest logging in NSW needs to end.”

Rev. Dr Jason John, a resident of Hydes Creek, said “The Uniting Church affirms that all creatures and ecosystems have rights and that God’s Creation is good in and of itself, as well as in sustaining human life.

“The churches are called to serve the ‘reconciliation and renewal of Creation’ – that is, the healing and wholeness of the earth.

“We are committed to challenging the destruction of the forests.”

The group can be contacted at unitingforforests@gmail.com and further information can be found on its website at https://www.unitingearthweb.org.au/forests/.

By Andrew VIVIAN