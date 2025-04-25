Forest vigil highlights gliders under threat



ROADWORKS for proposed logging operations in Orara East and Lower Bucca state forests has resulted in adjoining residents and community members holding regular vigils to show their concerns.

They argue that the forest is an essential part of a fragile north-south green corridor connecting habitat to Bucca State Forest in the north and Ulidarra National Park in the south, and that the area to be logged completely surrounds a designated Koala Hub as identified by the NSW Government.



A vigil on Thursday 17 April, was joined by Greens MP and spokesperson for the environment Sue Higginson.

As well as sharing the protestors’ major concerns, Ms Higginson said the forests also contain a Yellow-bellied Glider group and other hollow-dependent threatened species.

“Orara East is a key part of the Great Koala National Park (GKNP) and is a recovering, high-conservation value forest that is still providing refuge for some of our most vulnerable species,” she said.

“The NSW Government’s own glider observations in the Mid North Coast Assessment Area report, published in March 2025, confirm that the proposed GKNP is critical habitat for the endangered Greater Glider and the vulnerable Yellow-bellied Glider.

Ms Higginson said local monitoring has confirmed Yellow-bellied Gliders and koalas are active in these compartments, but there has been a lack of comprehensive surveys of the area.

“Only one glider survey was undertaken in Orara East for this report.

“That’s not a meaningful ecological assessment – it’s a rubber stamp.”

She urged the State Government to keep its pre-election promise and declare the GKNP.

“Every week of delay makes the GKNP weaker, smaller, more fragmented and less great.”

By Andrew VIVIAN