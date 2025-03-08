Forestry Corporation fined $30,000 for logging breaches



FORESTRY Corporation of NSW (FCNSW) has been fined a total of $30,000 by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) for failing to protect critical habitat in Conglomerate State Forest near Coffs Harbour.

The EPA alleges that FCNSW cut down two hollow-bearing trees in 2023 that were required to be retained, and that a pre-harvest habitat search was non-compliant with forestry rules.



EPA Director of Operations John Forcier, said these two breaches have the potential to cause harm to threatened plants and animals.

The alleged breaches of section 69SA of the Forestry Act 2012 occurred between August and September 2023. Each attracted a $15,000 fine.

“Under the Coastal Integrated Forestry Operations Approvals (CIFOA), FCNSW is required to undertake broad area habitat searches before starting operations to find and protect threatened species, important landscape features and habitat,” Mr Forcier said.

“One of the broad area habitat searches completed before harvesting in Compartment 18 of the Forest did not cover the full area required by the regulations.

“Separately, two hollow-bearing trees that were digitally mapped for retention by FCNSW during pre-harvest searches were cut down during the harvesting operation.

“Hollows can take decades to naturally form and provide a necessary refuge for hollow-dependent species, so this unnecessary destruction is not only unlawful under the CIFOA but is also really disappointing to the community.

Local ecologist Mark Graham said this is the “latest in a long line of illegal actions” by FCNSW in the GKNP. “Conglomerate State Forest contains the most diverse tall eucalypt forests on earth and they are being destroyed.

“This would not have occurred if the State Government had kept its promise.”

FCNSW was contacted for comment.

By Andrew VIVIAN

