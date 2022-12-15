Former Bellingen Mayor Dominic King announced as Greens state election candidate for Oxley

FORMER Bellingen Mayor Dominic King will contest the seat of Oxley for the Greens in the March 2023 state election.

Mr King said his experience in leadership roles across the region means he knows what it takes to “advocate for the needs of our diverse communities”.

“I am running in this contest because we need a bigger, bolder vision for our region,” Mr King said.

“We are at a crossroads and we need to take the right direction to future proof our communities and our environment.”

Mr King said he has witnessed a real desire for change across the electorate.

“With the Greens, I have a strong vision where the needs of our most vulnerable people are put ahead of the needs of big business greed and we leverage our natural capital for our wellness and our local and regional economy.

“Many people are struggling with the cost of living, housing is becoming a luxury and we are living the impacts of climate change. We have an opportunity to turn that around here in Oxley.”

Greens MP and Northern Rivers farmer Sue Higginson highlighted Mr King’s strong record of advocacy on environmental issues.

“I am so excited to see Dominic stand up and lead us in this contest,” Ms Higginson said.

“It’s significant that we are standing on Gumbaynggirr country where much of the Great Koala National Park is proposed.

“Under Dominic’s leadership as Mayor, he helped drive the economic assessment for the Great Koala National Park and Bellingen Shire Council became a leader in the development of its Koala Plan of Management.

“Dominic is passionate about regenerative agriculture and has a proven record of being a strong advocate for his community.”