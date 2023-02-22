Former Coffs Harbour Suns junior shines at Under 20 National Championships

ISLA Juffermans has reaffirmed her standing as one of the top young female basketball players in Australia.

The former Coffs Harbour Suns junior was named player of the tournament at the Under 20 National Championships in Geelong.

The NSW player finished fifth in scoring averaging 15 points a game at 53 percent shooting, and led the tournament in rebounding averaging 10.4 a game.

She was also part of the gold medal winning NSW team who defeated Victoria by 10 points in the final.

The young center started her National Championships in fine style, top scoring for NSW with a game high 22 points and 17 rebounds in her side’s 95-48 win against the ACT.

She scored 13 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in NSW’s 65-60 win against Tasmania, and scored 13 points and blocked three shots in her team’s 92-38 win against South Australia Blue.

The 17-year-old continued her fine form in her team’s 79-57 quarter final win against South Australia Red, top scoring for NSW with 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

She starred for NSW in the semi-final, rising to the occasion when her state needed her with 21 points and 19 rebounds in the 79-69 win against Queensland.

The player of the tournament said it was an awesome feeling to finally win a gold medal for NSW.

“It was unreal, it was my fourth nationals and last year we got bronze, so it’s just amazing to actually get a gold,” she said.

Her standout performances at the National Championships comes on the back of a huge year in which she represented Australia at the FIBA Under 17 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary.

By Aiden BURGESS