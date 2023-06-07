Former Coffs Suns junior begins second season in the WNBA

KRISTY Wallace has begun her second season playing in the best women’s basketball league in the world.

The former Coffs Harbour Suns junior has played her first five games for the Indiana Fever, as the latest Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) season tipped off last month.

Wallace made an instant impact for her new team scoring 11 points on 50 percent shooting in the second game of the season, and 10 points on 50 percent shooting along with 3 assists and 2 steals in the third game.

She has been a spark off the bench for the Fever in the sixth-woman role, averaging 7.4 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the 3-point line.

The 27-year-old made her WNBA debut last year, playing her rookie season for the Atlanta Dream before being traded to the Indiana Fever in the offseason.

She started in 18 of her 29 games in her debut season, averaging 6.6 points and 2.2 assists per game.

She is coming off a standout season in the WNBL playing for the Melbourne Boomers.

The point guard was named in the WNBL All First Team as one of the top five players of the season.

Wallace was also a part of the Australian Opals team who won bronze at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney last year.

By Aiden BURGESS