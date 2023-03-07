Former Coffs Suns junior named in All WNBL First Team

KRISTY Wallace has been named as one of the top five players of the recent Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) season.

The former Coffs Harbour Suns junior was named in the All WNBL First Team for the 2022/23 season.

The Melbourne Boomers player had an outstanding season in which she finished eighth in the league in scoring (16.3 points per game), and fourth in assists (5.6 per game).

The 26-year-old made an instant impact in her first season with the Boomers after playing for the Melbourne-based Southside Flyers the previous season, in which she was named the WNBL Sixth Woman of the Year.

The point guard helped her team to a third-place finish in the recent regular season, with the Melbourne Boomers semi-final series against the Southside Flyers getting underway this week.

Her ascension to one of the top players in the WNBL comes on the back of a big 12 months for the former Coffs junior, who was part of the Australian Opals bronze medal winning team at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney.

Wallace is set to play her second season in the WNBA, the world’s best women’s basketball competition, later this year.

She played for the Atlanta Dream in her debut season last year, before being traded to the Indiana Fever in the offseason.

By Aiden BURGESS