Former Coffs Suns junior plays in NCAA tournament



ONE of the Coffs Coast’s brightest young sports stars has taken part in the USA’s biggest annual basketball tournament.

Isla Juffermans was part of the Louisville Cardinals women’s basketball team that took part in the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball tournament is a single-elimination tournament to determine the women’s college basketball national champion of the Division 1 level in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Isla’s team were knocked out in the second round of the national championship tournament, beaten 85-70 by Texas Christian University.

Louisville won their opening round game, beating Nebraska 63-58.

The 19-year-old played eight minutes scoring two points and grabbing a rebound.

The former Coffs Harbour Suns junior recently played her freshman season for the University of Louisville.

Her first college season saw her average 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in seven minutes a game, in the top level of US women’s college basketball.

It’s been a big few years for the young centre, which saw her make her Australian Opals debut in a series against China, and represent her country at junior World Cups and Asian Cups.

She also played her debut season in the WNBL as a development player for the Sydney Flames, during the 2023/24 season.

By Aiden BURGESS