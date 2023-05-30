Former Coffs Suns junior selected for Australian team

ONE of the Coffs Coast’s best young sporting talents is set to represent her country once again on the world stage.

Isla Juffermans has been selected to the Australian Under 19 Women’s basketball team, who will contest the FIBA Under 19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain during July.

Her selection to the Australian Gems team comes on the back of a big year representing Australia on the world stage.

Juffermans was part of the Australian Sapphires team who finished 5th at the FIBA Under 17 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary last year.

She was one of the standout players at the World Cup, finishing amongst the tournament leaders in scoring, rebounding, and blocked shots.

The former Coffs Harbour Suns junior was also named the Most Valuable Player at the FIBA Under 18 Women’s Asian Championship in India.

The 18-year-old has had an outstanding year so far, winning national championships with NSW and her high school.

The young center was named the Most Valuable Player at the Under 20 National Championships in Geelong, with her NSW team winning the gold medal.

She also played a big role in helping her Lake Ginninderra College team win the Australian Schools Championships title on the Gold Coast.

By Aiden BURGESS