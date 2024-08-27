Former police officer championing men’s mental health



FORMER police officer Hugh Boyd has found a way to transform trauma and pain into kindness and inspiration through a free men’s initiative called ‘When No One’s Watching, Port Stephens’ (WNOW).

A men’s group which focuses on improving mental health through discussion and exercise, WNOW is attempting to challenge toxic masculinity norms and create a community where men can be their authentic selves.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The true measure of a man is how he acts when no one’s watching, and the choices he makes and compassion he exhibits to offset pain, especially when bitterness, frustration, revenge or anger rises up,” Hugh told NOTA.

“[Helping men to feel] always in company, gentle on themselves and emotionally secure will shine a light on the intergenerational healing and heart unfurling conversations that are needed to reduce the incidences of toxic masculinity, suicide, self-harm, substance abuse, depression, and domestic violence.”

Hugh’s motivation to launch the Anna Bay chapter of WNOW aligns with his personal mental health journey, the rediscovery of his purpose and the risks he’s taken to tell his truth, become more authentic and value the healthy expression of emotions.

Hugh dedicates his progress to a team of community health professionals, and particularly his Uncle Mike, a psychiatrist and role model who taught him “true humility, emotional regulation and real manhood”.

He hopes his work with WNOW will encourage local men to “come out of the shadows, see colours again and find more reasons to live and thrive”.

The WNOW collective upholds the philosophy of “the power of one”, which Hugh believes will give men the sense of “back up for life”, a shared, fun experience, and the comfort of knowing there is somewhere consistently to go and be in it together.

Hugh says connections within the group grow naturally through the rhythm of the 52-week routine and the comradery of men putting themselves out there to celebrate the great days and help each other through the tough ones.

Since leaving the police force, Hugh has been literally and figuratively “dropping his armour”.

Hugh has additionally been working through a diagnosis of PTSD, and aims to become a peer support worker by completing a Certificate IV in Mental Health.

Hugh says his purpose now is to strip the stigma surrounding mental health and “to catch the men who would otherwise fall through the cracks”.

WNOW meets every Wednesday at 6am at One Mile beach in the sand in front of the surf club for exercise,

including a push up count off to remember that 75 percent of those who take their life in Australia are male.

They finish their morning within an ocean plunge and conversation.

Everything on the day is optional and no one’s left to do it alone.

Hugh urges men of all ages and circumstances to come along.

To learn more about WNOW in all areas, visit https://www.wnow.com.au/sunriseclub

For the One Mile chapter facilitated by Hugh, visit https://www.facebook.com/share/g/UX3vB3kzqgW52fWg/?mibextid=K35XfP.

By Jacie WHITFIELD