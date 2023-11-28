Former Snappers player makes her Australian debut

BRIANNA Hoy has proudly worn the green and gold jersey for the first time.

The former Coffs Harbour Snappers player made her Australian debut playing for the Wallaroos against England in New Zealand.

The match was the Wallaroos first in the inaugural WXV 1 Tournament in New Zealand, with Hoy also playing her second and third caps for Australia in victories against France and Wales respectively.

The 23-year-old lined up at loosehead prop for the Wallaroos in her first match in the green and gold.

Her Australian debut was made all the more special in that she lined up alongside best friend and former Snappers teammate Kaitlan Leaney, who made her Australian debut against Fiji last year.

Hoy described what it meant to represent her country for the first time.

“Running out in the green and gold representing my country was an absolute honour and not something I take lightly,” she said.

“I was so incredibly proud to represent my country, the girls running out beside me as well as all my family and friends that helped me reach this childhood goal of mine.

“It’s an incredible honour and I am proud to represent my country as well as all the ladies who have put the jersey on before me and who will put it on after me.

“As cliché as it sounds, I’m also proud to be able to show young boys and girls who may not grow up in the big metropolitan areas that if you’ve got a dream or goal there’s nothing stopping you from achieving that.

“You can dream big.”

The new Australian representative said it was even more special to make her national debut alongside her best friend.

“To represent your country is one thing, but to play alongside my best mate is something I am so proud of,” she said.

“Starting in Coffs playing our first games of rugby together, we were dreaming of the idea we could play for our country together.

“So, I’m proud and I hope we get more opportunities to take the field together in the future.”

Hoy explained the high standard of international women’s rugby.

“It’s the pinnacle of women’s rugby,” she said.

“You’re coming up against the very best in the world, you are also playing alongside the best in the world.

“High standards are expected from our remote training session all the way through to test matches, because we know the competition is so high.”

Hoy is currently playing professionally with the Mie Pearls in Japan.

By Aiden BURGESS