Former Suns junior one of the top players of the WNBL season

FORMER Coffs Harbour Suns junior Kristy Wallace has been one of the best players of the current Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) season.

The point guard has been a standout player for a Melbourne Boomers team who sit at the top of the ladder having won ten of their twelve games this season.

The 27-year-old has had an outstanding individual season in her first for the Boomers.

She is currently seventh in the league in scoring (16.9 points per game), and second in assists (6.2 per game), and is also sixth in three-point percentage, hitting 44.7 percent of her long-range attempts.

Wallace has been an integral part of the Boomers side in her first season with the reigning WNBL champions, as they look to defend their title in the coming weeks.

The point guard was the player of the game in her team’s most recent match, top scoring with 23 points and having six assists in her team’s 88-79 win in their top of the table clash with the Bendigo Spirit.

Her stellar season comes after being part of the bronze medal winning Australian Opals team during last year’s FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney.

After suffering a serious ACL injury in 2018, Wallace made a top return to the WNBL last season and was named the WNBL’s Sixth Woman of the Year as the best player off the bench while playing for the Melbourne-based Southside Flyers.

Her big year in 2022 also included making her debut in the best women’s league in the world, the WNBA.

The Australian Opal made an instant impact in her rookie season for the Atlanta Dream, starting in eighteen of her 29 games played.

By Aiden BURGESS