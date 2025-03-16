Forty-four years in the making, timber treasure awaits adventure



A DREAM yacht that began as a high-end project, became a full-blown passion, and then drifted along the borders of obsession, is now for sale – 44 years after its original owner set course.

In 1981, Sawtell master builder and sailing enthusiast Roger Singleton began constructing the six-berth “Frances Stewart”, a custom-designed, 42-foot Swanson, while continuing to work full-time.



Named after his wife, who passed away in 2020, the “Frances Stewart” is a one-of-a-kind cruising yacht crafted from the finest rare and exotic timbers including Huon pine, Californian redwood, American white oak, Burmese teak, Brazilian mahogany and New Guinea rosewood.

Sadly, Roger died in November 2023 from mesothelioma, aged 79, without ever seeing his boat in the water.

Like many of his contemporaries, he contracted the disease due to regular contact with asbestos as a young tradesman in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Following his death, his children Julie Sillince and Mal Singleton took on the task of bringing the yacht to near-completion.

Now, propped up in a purpose-built shed in Sawtell, the “Frances Stewart” is 90 percent complete and ready for someone to apply the finishing touches.

Descending into the interior, the sweet smell of timber permeates this ocean-going time capsule as it patiently awaits its first voyage.

“She’s certainly one of a kind, they don’t build them like this anymore,” Mal said.

“She was custom designed by Ron Swanson (a noted Australian yacht designer and ship builder), with brother Jim Swanson consulting during the build.

“We would like to find a buyer that loves wooden boats and loves and recognises the craftsmanship that has gone into this.”

Swansons are renowned as one of the best cruising boats and are quite sought after.

The “Frances Stewart” is the only yacht in its class that is made of timber and is colloquially known as “the last Swanson”, as her designers died many years ago.

When it comes to the actual cost of the boat, which is listed for sale at $379,000, Julie and Mal agree it would be well north of $1.5 million.

To build it now? They estimate between $2.3 and $2.7 million.

“We’re okay to let it go, it was Dad’s dream and we don’t have the skills or expertise to finish and keep it,” Julie said.

“Dad had a dream of sailing it around the world, but in reality, the dream was building it and he totally immersed himself in the project.

“He was a perfectionist.

“Whoever buys it, we’ve got everything they need to finish it, including all the sails and rigging.”

The wooden hull was built locally by master shipwright Laurie Trim and over the years a number of Coffs Coast tradesmen assisted with construction.

They included Ian Morris (ship carpenter), Mark Barry (carpenter/ship carpenter), Mal Singleton (carpenter and builder), Graham Steele (master shipwright), Ben Thwaites (marine engineer), Donald Clyde (marine electrician) and Trevor Neilson (electrician).

In the boat’s keel sits five-and-three-quarter tonnes of lead ballast, all cast on-site in Sawtell.

For about 15 years on and off, Coffs Harbour master shipwright Laurence Giles also worked on the “Frances Stewart” and offered guidance and advice.

He said the cost of timber and labour now would preclude most people from ever starting such a project.

“Roger was definitely obsessed about building this boat,” Laurence said.

“You don’t see this sort of work anymore unless it’s on something really high-end.”

“Wooden boats are quite different to a fibreglass or aluminium or steel boat. They feel well-built. They’re very solid but are also nice and quiet because the timber has beautiful sound insulation properties. It also has a more gentle feeling on the water.”

Julie and Mal said their father would be happy for the boat to go to someone who appreciates it and understands the labour of love that went into it.

“Towards the end we’d ask Dad if he was disappointed he didn’t get to see it in the water,” Julie said.

“He’d say, ‘Not really, I’ve already sailed it a million times in my dreams’.”

Full details and specifications of the “Frances Stewart” are available at https://coastwidemarine.com.au/coastwidemarine/yachts-for-sale/used/sail-monohulls/swanson-42/319078/ and Jason Gribble or Laurence Giles can help with any enquiries.

By Mike HELY