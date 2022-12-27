Foster to lead Bush Blues

STOCKTON and Northern Districts veteran Nick Foster will lead a strong Bush Blues team to the Toyota Australian Country Championships in the ACT from January 13 to 20.

The fourteen-player squad, to be coached by the experienced Anthony Kershler, will take on teams from Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, ACT, Queensland and East Asia Pacific.

The team includes six Bush Blues debutants and also seven players from the Newcastle zone.

Kershler said Foster was the perfect choice to lead the Bush Blues as the tournament returns for the first time in several seasons.

“We are really looking forward to having a full national championship after missing two years with COVID,” Kershler said.

“This is a very strong squad, based on two really good championship weekends with some really strong performances that saw plenty of guys score lots of runs and take big wickets to earn selection.

“Nick’s a great captain and leader and his ability to take the sting out of the game and remain calm is something this group will really benefit from.”