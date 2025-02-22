Four extraordinary new exhibitions on show in Coffs Harbour



A WALL of wetsuits, a pink wallaby, sequins, ceramics and an immersive video experience are among the highlights of four new contemporary art exhibitions hosted by the City of Coffs Harbour.

The galleries of the ground-breaking Yarrila Arts and Museum (YAM) on Gordon Street will highlight textiles, porcelain, light and ceramics through an eclectic contributor list which includes a former Archibald Prize winner.



“These new exhibitions stay true to YAM’s fast and hard-won reputation for delivering the extraordinary,” Mayor Nikki Williams said.

“From ‘Sea Monsters’ to ‘Modern Guru’ and the recent ‘Swell Chasers’, YAM’s ability to surprise and intrigue has positioned it as a valued asset for the community and one of the country’s premier galleries.”

The new line-up features a number of local creators.

Bellingen potter John Tuckwell’s exhibition reflects on more than two decades of work and features thoughtfully crafted porcelain vessels which draw inspiration from local landscapes and his personal experiences.

“John Tuckwell: A Survey” opened at YAM in Gallery 4 on 8 February.

Jodie Whalen has strong family ties to the Coffs Harbour region and her exhibition, “We already know how to build a time machine – proposition”, references the ocean and light and includes new components specific to the Mid North Coast.

“Jodie is renowned for her immersive installations and this beautiful video and accompanying soundscape evokes a sense of calm and contemplation,” City Planning and Communities Acting Director Ian Fitzgibbon said.

“Material World”, which has been specially curated by YAM, explores the role of textiles in contemporary practice by a diverse group of Australian artists who engage with themes of identity and environment through a vibrant mix of colour, texture, and creativity.

The works include a mega installation of coloured recycled wetsuits which have been stitched together by surfer and artist Henry Jock Walker to resemble an abstract painting that evokes the dynamic energy of the ocean.

Liam Benson uses embroidery and sequins that reference cultural, queer and gender identities, while Troy Emery’s animal-like figures in lurid coloured fringing comment on a fractured relationship with the environment.

Also featured is Tweed-based Hiromi Tango. Her textile works speak to the emotional and healing power of art, and for this exhibition she has created works using her grandmother’s silk kimonos which reference the three stages of life – birth, marriage and death.

Another contributor to Material World is Julia Gutman who won the Archibald Prize in 2023 and is represented by self-portraits that demonstrate her experimental processes using donated fabrics.

The suite of exhibitions is rounded out with “SIXTY: The Journal of Australian Ceramics 60th Anniversary 1962–2022”, which features 22 leading Australian artists.

“We are talking about the rock stars of Australian ceramics with this exhibition and we anticipate it will bring visitors to Coffs Harbour from far and wide,” Mr Fitzgibbon said.

Contemporary ceramics practice is witnessing a pivotal moment, marked by a surge of interest in ceramic art.

SIXTY is an Australian Design Centre national touring exhibition, presented with assistance from the Australian Government Visions of Australia program.