Fourth break-in to Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed caught on new security camera

AN unbelievable fourth break-in at the Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed on Saturday night, 21 October, has seen the new security camera working to purpose, recording a clear video of the thieves in the throes of breaking and entering, copies of which are now with the local police.

“Hopefully the perpetrators can be found, and the matter can take its course in the legal system and the Men’s Shed can get back to normal,” Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed Assistant Treasurer Ken Ryan told News Of The Area.



Until this fourth attack, recovery from the shocking events of the previous three break-ins and vandalism was going well, bolstered by the generosity and kindness shown to the men by the local community.

“Just walking through Coffs with my Men’s Shed shirt on, people are stopping me and offering support and kindness having heard about the incidents,” said Ken.

“On Friday morning we received an envelope from a local couple, Margot and Ian, and inside we found a cheque for $1,000,” he said.

“We were blown away by their kind gesture.”

The series of break-ins began on Sunday 1 October.

While this first break-in was the costliest in terms of cash stolen and repairs required to make the shed secure, the major cleanups were needed after the second and third break-ins due to graffiti, fire extinguishers being discharged and vandalism throughout the shed.

The shed has 800 square metres (sqm) of floor space on the ground level and 190 sqm of floor space on the mezzanine.

The second clean up on Saturday 7 October saw thirteen members working all day to remove graffiti and dust from the discharged fire extinguisher.

The broken windows needed to be boarded up and repairs to damaged computers and equipment needed to be attended to.

On Tuesday 10 October, after the third break in, several members toiled all day to once again clean up.

“We had a pleasant surprise when a phone call to Banana Coast Seafoods, to order a large supply of fish and chips to feed the dedicated members, was supplied free of charge,” said Ken.

“A wonderful gesture by Banana Coast Seafoods.”

Naturally, the morale of the members has been severely affected by the recent acts of theft and vandalism.

“It is going to take months for the members to relax and attend to the shed without the apprehension of another break in.

“It is a tribute to their resolve and enthusiasm to have the shed back to a near normal operating condition after two weeks.”

Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed members thank the Coffs Harbour community for its support and encouragement.

“Local businesses have offered financial support, including Keith Logue & Sons, who paid for the installation of security screens over all the external windows and another business has donated a PC monitor.

“We are very pleased we installed the security cameras which are monitored off-site,” said Ken.

A security company has been engaged to advise on any further action the Men’s Shed can take.

By Andrea FERRARI