Fourth novel for Boat Harbour author Judy Parkinson a ‘psychological thriller’



JUDY Parkinson recently published her fourth novel, “The Sinkhole”, a psychological thriller set in present time Sydney with flashbacks to the 60s and 70s.

The novel follows “Krystal”, “An Uncommon Alliance” and “Missing in Red” and centres on Lucille Wainwright, who has lost 59 years of memory.



Desperate to know her past, she uncovers information that threatens to harm herself and others.

Judy said she has always been fascinated by the short story of Rip Van Winkle, who fell asleep for 20 years.

She likens her character’s loss of memory to falling asleep.

Judy shares that her inspirations and ideas peak when she is walking around beautiful Boat Harbour or during the hours she experiences chronic insomnia.

She recalls penning novels from the age of seven by recording the words of the story as they formed in her head.

By age 11, she was immersed in essay writing and the expression of joy that came from allowing her creative juices to ebb from the pen nib.

Judy joined a writing group in her 30s and learned the art of scriptwriting for television.

She completed two full-length movie scripts, including “Who Needs Enemies?”, which was optioned by JP International Productions.

Sadly, the project was aborted at the last moment.

Several years passed before Judy resumed writing, this time turning to novels.

“I try to make my characters real and diverse by putting myself into their skins when I write their dialogue,” she said.

“[A] writer must do more than just describe how they look… their actions add to the substance of their characters.”

When asked what advice she would give to other aspiring writers she said, “Don’t ever think you’ll be rich”.

“It’s a very competitive field with thousands of writers out there trying to get their books published.

“The only motive you must have is your love of writing. Nothing else.

“There are disappointments that even the most prestigious writers have faced.

“Getting a traditional publisher is like finding the pot of gold.

“Most authors these days, self-publish. This isn’t easy and takes a lot of patience.

“Writing the novel is the easy part, publishing and marketing are the hard parts.”

By Jacie WHITFIELD