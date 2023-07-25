Free Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health checks today

TODAY Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are being welcomed at Nelson Plaza Clinic for an annual health check, an opportunity to talk and be referred to specialist services.

Since Nelson Plaza Clinic opened in 2010, it has been doing annual health check days for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders from Tomaree High School.



The continued success of these health check days towards closing the gap in health outcomes has Nelson Plaza Clinic being asked to extend their services and complete health checks for students from Dungog and Hunter River High Schools as well as Tomaree beginning Thursday 27 July.

Students get to be triaged by a nurse, have a chat with a general practitioner, get their hearing checked by an Audiologist from Australian Hearing and have time with a psychologist.

Family planning is available also.

The success of these days and the dedication of Indigenous Dr Joel Wenitong has spawned a Youth Clinic – Guurumul.

Guurumul (Indigenous for Youth) is for any youth between the ages of 14 and 18 years to have a safe and private space for their health needs.

For kids to have a drop-in, GP-led clinic on the Tomaree Peninsula is very much needed.

If they have witnessed or experienced domestic violence, sexual assaults or been involved with drug use or alcohol, trouble at school or any mental health issues they are struggling with – they can come and see Dr Joel – with their parents or without.

The clinic is open every Thursday in Nelson Plaza Clinic arcade between 3pm and 5pm and is bulk billed.

Currently there is no dedicated space that a teenager can get GP-led health and help.

The clinic has vowed to fill that void and hopes the youth of the community will use this.

Dr Joel Wenitong and the team from Nelson Plaza Clinic have been dedicated in achieving this space for teenagers in our community who have not been comfortable with getting help or maybe don’t know where to start or feel they have no one to help them.

Dr Joel was recently recognised by the Hunter New England Primary Health Network in being awarded a Hall of Fame – Dedication to Service Award.

He is humble.

“As an Elder of mine once said – we become healers not for the money, not for the fame, not for the recognition, but because we made a promise to ourselves that we will try and help and heal as many people as possible,” said Dr Joel.