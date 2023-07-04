Free Clinic Bus Receives Donations

TRANSPORT for those in need around Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens has been reinforced, as the Free Clinic Bus has received new donations from community groups at the end of the financial year.

The Tea Gardens Red Cross and the Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club have each donated sums to the Clinic Bus, which, so far this year, has carried 200 people to medical appointments.



“We survive on donations from community groups and some clients,” Jan Peeters, from the Free Clinic Bus, told News Of The Area.

“We are very grateful to all organisations for the support, as this keeps us running,” she said.

Helen James, from the Tea Gardens Red Cross, which also gives to the public school and the SLSC, recognised the Free Clinic Bus as one of the most important local services, inarguably earning their support.

“Our local community donates to us, and we like to send it back to where it can help the local area, it’s good to have cooperation between local community groups,” Ms James told NOTA.

Robyn Webster, president of Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club (WBC), related similar sentiments about the Free Clinic Bus service, which is why the WBC donates annually to the Clinic Bus, and has done so for many years.

“It is just a small gesture to help out the Free Clinic Bus, all our participants donate through a monthly ‘spider’ bowl event, which accumulates over the year,” Ms Webster said.

The ‘spider’ is a cutely crocheted arachnid that takes the place of the jack on the green.

The men’s bowling club has also donated to the Westpac Helicopter this year, using the proceeds from their ‘Wrong Bias’ tin, which copies the age-old ‘swear-jar’ concept, for any bowler who goes too wide of the mark.

By Thomas O’KEEFE