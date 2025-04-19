Free Coffs Coast Visitor Guide out now



THE free 2025-26 Coffs Coast Visitor Guide is out now, providing a handy list of things to see, do and enjoy for visitors and local residents alike.

“The new and free Visitor Guide shines a light on everything from our magnificent beaches and waterways through to shopping, tourist attractions, accommodation, entertainment and foodie experiences,” Mayor Nikki Williams said.



The 76-page guide is brimming with stunning photographs from Red Rock to Sawtell, including the region’s lush hinterland.

The cover shot is a spectacular aerial image of Diggers Beach by local photographer Ryan Webber.

“This year’s book is bigger and better than last year’s as we’ve moved to an A4 format which will present favourably at distribution points, including our seven Visitor Information Outlets,” City Acting General Manager Adnrew Beswick said.

“We have arranged for 50,000 printed copies of the Guide which will be distributed far and wide – and of course locally.”

The Guide is also available in digital format – you can read and download it at https://isu.pub/ayHXftb.

The hard copy 2025-26 Guide will be available locally at tourist attractions, major accommodation outlets and at all of the City’s visitor hubs.