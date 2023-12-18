Free diary for seniors at local electorate office



A FREE 2024 LegalAid diary for seniors is now available from the office of Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh while stocks last.

Helpful information about rights and regulations are included in the diary, including succinct tips on avoiding scams, negotiating neighbour disputes, making a will and elder abuse.



Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh encourages seniors to pop in to his office and collect their diary and have a browse of the useful guide sections.

“I’m thrilled that seniors across the Coffs Coast can now pick up a free 2024 Legal Aid NSW diary from my electorate office at 1/9 Park Avenue, Coffs Harbour,” said Mr Singh, Shadow Minister for Tourism, Emergency Services and the North Coast.

“This helpful diary provides practical tips and information about common issues impacting seniors, and I encourage them to collect a diary while stocks last.

“The information in the diary helps seniors to understand their rights, and details where they can access advice and support.

“The diary provides simple yet effective tips to help seniors stay up to date, speaking directly to them with topics and information to help them know when to take action on certain matters, or even act as a prompt to make sure their affairs are in order.”

