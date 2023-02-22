Free workshops for community groups

MIDCOAST Council invites community groups and organisations to a free workshop in March delivered by The Grants Guy.

The free and informative sessions are for MidCoast region community groups and organisations.



They will provide participants with practical, easy to use information and resources.

Attendees can expect to learn effective ways to work with their community, create partnerships, collaborate, build competency within their organisation and plan for the future.

The workshops will cover topics including making local connections, identifying opportunities, managing change, effective leadership, funding opportunities and more.

Keith Whelan from The Grants Guy will lead the workshops.

MidCoast Council is offering four sessions during March, spread across the region:

● 27 March – Gloucester, Avon Valley Inn, 10am – 12pm

● 28 March – Taree, Council Chambers at Yalawanyi Ganya, 10am – 12pm

● 28 March – Online Webinar, 6.30pm – 7.30pm

● 29 March – Forster, Club Forster, 10am – 12pm.

“We had excellent feedback from people who attended the 2022 workshops with The Grants Guy,” said MidCoast Council’s Manager Libraries and Community Services, Alex Mills.

“Attendees appreciated the learning opportunity and said they benefited from networking with others who had the shared goal of improving the sustainability and liveability of the MidCoast.

“These workshops can provide long lasting benefits to MidCoast communities by strengthening an organisation’s innovation, processes and resources.”

To book in for a workshop, visit https://bit.ly/3INhuNf and complete the short online form.

The grant writing workshops are funded by MidCoast Council.