Freemasons pass $100,000 milestone in support of children with cancer



FREEMASONS from the Hastings and Manning, along with Masonicare, the official charity of Freemasons NSW and ACT, donated $21,000 in support of local children with cancer last week.

For a decade, the Freemasons have supported the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute’s (MNCCI) mission to support children with cancer and their families.



This year’s combined contribution of $21,000, comprising $11,000 from Port Macquarie Daylight Lodge, Lodge Star Wauchope, and Masonicare, and $10,000 from the Freemasons’ District 44 Charities in Taree, brings their cumulative support over the past decade to an impressive $113,832.

MNCCI Acting Nurse Unit Manager Nikki Rooimans thanked the Freemasons for their ongoing support, which made it possible for families to focus on their child’s recovery.

“These donations are instrumental in assisting families navigating the challenges of a child’s cancer diagnosis,” Ms Rooimans said.

“Often, one or both parents forgo work to be with their child during treatment.

“The funds provided by the Freemasons help alleviate financial strain, ensuring that families can focus on what truly matters – supporting their child through their journey to recovery.

“The Freemasons’ generosity and ongoing commitment to our Paediatric Oncology Trust is nothing short of remarkable.

“Their contributions over the past decade have profoundly impacted the lives of families in our community, providing crucial support during a time of immense difficulty.”

Masonicare Board Chairman Andrew Fraser said the donation was an example of the generosity of Freemasons.

“The Mid North Coast Cancer Institute does a phenomenal job providing treatment and exceptional care to our community,” Mr Fraser said.

“It’s not until you go through a cancer journey personally that you understand the unexpected costs that come from supporting a family member through treatment and recovery.

“The expense and displacement it brings to a family become apparent and that’s where we come in and help.

“Every time a lodge raises a dollar, Masonicare gives a dollar and that funding goes directly back into local communities which is the charter of our charities.

“Our local community supports our fundraising and we are grateful for that.

“Congratulations to the local lodges for achieving this milestone.”