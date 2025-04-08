From the Mayor’s Desk: Cr Claire Pontin



I AM pleased that we have progressed several important planning proposals that will lead to much needed future housing for Forster and Wingham.

We have sent these proposals to the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure for approval to allow us to move to community consultation.

I believe this is a positive step towards housing supply in our region, and it will have a positive impact on our local building industry and economy.

One proposal is for a future development of 135 homes, on the Lakes Way, Forster near Stocklands.

The second is for 276 residential lots on Wingham Road.

Also, as a result of the most recent Council meeting I will be writing to MCi Carbon and the Ministers for Mining and Agriculture to express the concerns of some sections of the community with the potential impacts of exploration activities in the Manning River catchment.

It is important to understand that MCi Carbon holds an exploration licence which only permits sample collection—no mining or quarrying can occur. Although it is a substantial sample size of 1500 tonnes.

If mining were to be considered in future, it would require a lengthy approval process, involving environmental, community, and regulatory reviews.

We are currently seeking community input on our Walking, Cycling, and Trail-based Strategy, both of which will be on public exhibition until 7 May.

This strategy will guide the development of our walk and cycle networks for the next 10 years.

We also have a revised draft master plan for Wingham Central Park on public exhibition.

Towards the end of the month, we will have some important documents on public exhibition and will be calling for community feedback.

This will include our budget and operational plan for 2025-26, which sets out the work we are aiming to deliver for the community next year.

I would also encourage all community members to be aware of our upcoming Community Conversations program. Councillors and senior staff will go to 15 communities to discuss key issues and hear from you.

Information on the dates and venues can be found on Council’s website.

