From the Mayor’s Desk: Cr Nikki Williams



THERE’S a lot happening across our region, and I’m pleased to share a few highlights with you.

First up, the 2025–26 Coffs Coast Visitor Guide is out now!

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, it’s full of great ideas for places to explore, from stunning beaches and hidden foodie gems to family-friendly attractions.

We’ve printed 50,000 copies which are available across the City’s Visitor Information Outlets and beyond – so grab a copy and discover something new right here at home.

For families, this autumn’s school holiday program is packed with creative and low-cost activities.

From Woolgoolga to Toormina, our libraries and Yarrila Arts and Museum (YAM) are buzzing with fun.

Art lovers take note, entries are open for STILL: National Still Life Award 2025, held at YAM.

With $30,000 up for grabs, and a new $5,000 local artist award, this is an exciting opportunity to showcase creative talent.

Also currently on public exhibition is the draft MyCoffs Community Strategic Plan 2035.

This sets out our shared long-term aspirations, with input from all levels of government, business and the community.

Nominations are open for the 2025 Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Community Awards, recognising leadership in our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

These awards are a cherished part of NAIDOC Week and I encourage you to nominate a local leader who inspires you.

I’ve also kicked off my Mayor Mobile Offices, starting with a fantastic visit to Coramba.

Woopi and Toormina are next on the list, so stay tuned.

Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter break.

Please take care on the roads and enjoy the time with family and friends.

By Nikki WILLIAMS, Mayor, City of Coffs Harbour