From the Mayor’s Desk: Tree vandalism and policy review



PORT Stephens’ natural environment is at the heart of what makes living here so special.

It is a key part of our identity and everyday life.

Unfortunately, not everyone understands how important our natural surroundings are or the vital role they play in our community.

This year, we’ve already had several instances of destructive tree vandalism.

This isn’t just frustrating, it’s also incredibly disappointing for our environment and the wellbeing of our community.

Vandalising trees is more than just a selfish act – it affects everyone.

Trees provide shade, keep our streets cooler, create habitat for wildlife, and play a big role in cleaning the air.

When trees are destroyed, we lose more than just their beauty – it takes significant time, money, and effort to replace what’s been taken.

As a Council, we responded quickly to these incidents.

On the Bridle Path in Nelson Bay, signs have been installed and temporary cameras are now in place to monitor the area to help deter further damage.

We’ve also undertaken tree planting to replace those that have been destroyed,

On the Shoal Bay Foreshore, vandalised trees were quickly cordoned off, and signage was again installed with further investigations underway.

Plans are also in place to install CCTV with replacement trees coming soon.

In February, Council agreed to review our Tree Vandalism Policy.

We’re looking at ways to strengthen education and compliance to better protect our environment.

As part of this process, we’ll be working with the Council’s Environmental Advisory Group to ensure we’re taking effective steps.

Tree vandalism is an offense, and all reports are taken seriously.

If you have any information about tree vandalism in Port Stephens, you can contact your local Councillor or phone Council directly.

By working together and reporting suspicious activity, we can keep Port Stephens beautiful for generations to come.

For more information about trees in Port Stephens, visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/development/trees

By Leah ANDERSON, Mayor, Port Stephens Council