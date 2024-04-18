From the Mayor’s Desk with Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer



AT Council, we have a key role in creating a vibrant and liveable place where businesses can grow and thrive.

Together with the business community, we focus on creating an environment that attracts new businesses, encourages businesses to flourish, helps develop a workforce for the future, and supports local.

Our Economic Development Strategy is our blueprint to achieve positive outcomes towards local economic growth.

Through this Strategy, we’re building business confidence, strength and resilience.

We’re looking for ways to increase housing supply, diversity and affordability to support workforce growth, partnering with the State and Federal government to attract and facilitate investment and supporting place activation programs to increase vibrancy across our town centres.

We’ve also delivered projects like the Mayoral Academic Scholarships, shop local campaigns, learning sessions to help businesses pitch for major contracts and facilitating connections with businesses and future workforce via the University of Newcastle and our schools.

With a review of our Economic Development Strategy on the horizon, our Business Health Check survey is now open.

It’s now time for businesses to have a say on what’s working and what they’d like to see improved.

We’ve been back in business after COVID for almost two years now, so we’re interested to know how business has bounced back and identify opportunities or issues to address moving forward.

Whatever your business – whether you’re operating out of your home or a multi-national company – we want to hear from you.

The more businesses that participate, the more we learn and the more we can help – so if you’re in business in Port Stephens, then get involved.

The outcomes of this consultation will lay the groundwork for our next Economic Development Strategy, informing our direction and helping us advocate for better outcomes at a local, state and federal level – enabling business growth across our community.

The Port Stephens Business Health Check is open until Tuesday 30 April.

To have your say visit pscouncil.info/business-health-check.

By Ryan PALMER, Mayor, Port Stephens Council