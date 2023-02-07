Frost shines on NSW Waratahs tour of Japan

FLYING SCU Marlins fullback Marlon Frost completed a triumphant tour of Japan with the NSW Waratahs last month.

Frost thrived at the state trial in Sydney where he was named in the NSW Waratahs 30 man under 15s training squad.

Frost continued to shine with the Waratahs and earned a call-up to the twelve man under 15s Rugby 7s team to tour Japan, where he scored four tries.

“We versed teams from Bangladesh, Thailand and Japan in a two day tournament at Fukuoka Global Arena,” he said.

”We went undefeated and on the second day, not conceding a single point.”

“On the fourth day we left to go into the city to play Higashi High School who are the national champions for under 16s.

“We won all three matches and didn’t concede any points in the last two matches, the scores being 33-10, 33-0 and 80-0.”

Frost is a product of the Marlins’ Elite Training Squad (METS) and has impressed head-coach AJ Gilbert.

Gilbert attributed three key ingredients to Frost’s success.

“He’s been working very hard with METS over the past couple of seasons,” said Gilbert.

“His selection into the NSW 7s is a combination of work ethic, talent, and being a coachable kid.

“As well as being a regular standout for his under 16s team at the Marlins.”

By David WIGLEY