Full speed ahead for new-look Sail Port Stephens



WITH Sail Port Stephens 2025 starting on 31 March, change is in the air and all the signs are pointing to another record year of demand and growth for an event that has been on a continual trajectory for 18 straight years.

Last year’s regatta comprised 11 days of sailing, spanning three weeks and involving 215 boats.

“The ‘House Full’ banner will once again fly over local marinas when the popular Passage Series (Commodores Cup) commences,” an event spokesperson told NOTA.

“More than 100 yachts will contest the six-day series opener (31 March – 5 April), the vast majority coming from out of town to boost the visitor economy.

“Six Port Stephens Yacht Club entries will also race – Adis, Aquanimity, Bellamy, Shere Khan, She’s the One and Una Vita.

“Spectators can watch the starts from 11am Monday-Wednesday then again Friday-Saturday immediately off Nelson Bay breakwall.”

Helping to further enhance overall numbers is a new blue-ribbon event introduced to the Performance Series calendar for 25-27 April.

The ‘Super RC’ division will welcome owners and crews of yachts over 53ft (16.2m), with passage races starting and finishing off Nelson Bay breakwall and rounding the beautiful islands off Port Stephens.

The Performance Series also comprises the prestigious NSW Yachting Championships, along with the TP52 Pallas Capital Gold Cup and the Rob Hampshire Cup.

In 2025, racing will be held primarily inshore on the Salamander Bay course instead of off Hawks Nest Beach.

From 2-4 May, Part 3 of Sail Port Stephens invites off-the-beach classes, one-design keelboats and trailable sportsboats to the Bay Series.

The Australian Sports Boat Association will present its NSW title while the J/70 Class has class racing scheduled. Dinghy classes will sail a two-day series from 3-4 May.

Sail Port Stephens is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism agency Destination NSW and Port Stephens Council, along with subsidiary sponsors.