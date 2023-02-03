Funding allocated for repairs to Macksville Scotts Head Surf Lifesaving Club

THE Macksville Scotts Head Surf Lifesaving Club will receive $52,904 to repair damaged sections of the clubhouse interior.

The project involves the removal of softwood wall cladding from inside the surf club hall which has been eaten by termites and its replacement with gyprock, painting and electrical work, and repairs to worn and water-damaged timber work.



The funding will be provided through the NSW Government’s Surf Club Facility Program.

Surf Life Saving NSW President George Shales said ensuring surf clubs across NSW are maintained and upgraded is vitally important.

“Our volunteers deserve safe, accessible and secure facilities in order to train new lifesavers and support the community,” Mr Shales said.

“Many surf clubs have been on the frontline in the last year, responding to incidents and emergencies including the recent flood disaster, and they need to be able to safely store and access vital rescue equipment at short notice.”