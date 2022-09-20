Funding for projects to honour Veterans

COMMUNITIES from across the State are encouraged to recognise and support their local veterans through the $100,000 Anzac Community Grants Program.

Minister for Transport, Veterans and Western Sydney David Elliott last week announced an increase to funding available to local community groups to apply for a grant, worth up to $3,000.



“The NSW Government has increased funding available to honour former and current serving personnel.

“I encourage anyone who is interested in the service and sacrifice of veterans in New South Wales to apply for an Anzac Community Grant,” Mr Elliott said.

“We’re looking for projects that honour and support our veterans and those who currently serve, and that broaden our understanding of their military efforts and peacekeeping contributions.

“This is an opportunity to get projects off the ground, at a local community level across the entire State.”

Applications are open to individuals and not-for-profit organisations, including local government authorities, ex-service and non-government organisations and educational institutions.

Grants cover four categories: local community historical research and education; preservation or display of war memorabilia; public commemorative events; and support to members of the NSW veteran community.

Minister Elliott said the program, which delivered more than 50 projects across the State last year, helps address key concerns for veterans including wellbeing, education and recognition already highlighted in the NSW Government’s submission to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.

“We are committed to supporting the more than 1,200 veterans that transition into NSW communities from the Defence Force every year, and to honour their service,” Mr Elliott added.

Details on how to apply for the Anzac Community Grants Program can be found at http://www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/grants.

The grant round closes at 5pm on 11 November 2022.