Funding opportunity for NAIDOC week activities

ARE you seeking financial support to host NAIDOC week celebrations on the MidCoast?

NAIDOC planning committees can apply for a grant from MidCoast Council to help deliver NAIDOC week activities.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Funding of up to $4,000 is available for whole-of-community events which are planned and run by a NAIDOC Planning Committee.

For more information, and to apply for funding between 6 – 28 February, visit MidCoast Council’s website at: www.haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/local-Aboriginal-hub

The pilot NAIDOC funding program is part of Council’s commitment to support the delivery of all-of-community events that celebrate NAIDOC week celebrations.

“NAIDOC week is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the rich history, culture and achievements of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” said Alex Mills, MidCoast Council’s Manager Libraries and Community Services.

“We are excited about the opportunity to support the future of this special event.”

For more details on the funding and how to apply, head to the web link above.