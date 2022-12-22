Funding win for Mums and Bubs tennis program in Woolgoolga

THE Mums and Bubs tennis program at Woolgoolga Tennis Club is one of 24 tennis clubs, associations and councils across NSW to share in more than $347,000 in round three of the NSW ATP Cup Tennis Legacy Fund.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh swung by the club on Wednesday 7 December to celebrate the $7,600 funding win.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The grants program is designed to support grassroots tennis and help people of all ages and abilities play the sport through a partnership between the NSW Government and Tennis NSW.

Mr Singh said he was delighted the Mums and Bubs tennis program is benefitting from this initiative.

“This grants program is helping to drive the growth of local community tennis by encouraging people to pick up a racquet and boost participation in this sport,” he said.

“I congratulate all of our local tennis clubs on the projects they are providing with such passion and dedication for members of our community.”

Over the first ten-week term, around twelve mums attended each time.

Club president Mary Bryant told News Of The Area, “The funding covers the cost of coach Ben Field of Bayliss Tennis Academy, the tennis racquets for each of the mums, a little table and chairs and some additional equipment that makes it easier for the mums to look after their little ones.

“With money left over we will run another term starting in February 2023.”

Allowing the mums to play tennis, the pre-schooler bubs, aged two to five, are watched over and entertained by Woolgoolga High School students in Year 9 and 10, doing their child studies course.

“These students create and arrange activities for the bubs and bring them along on the tennis mornings.

“It is a wonderful eco system of different generations helping each other.

“The young students are so helpful,” said Mary.

“They look after the little ones with activities or will just sit with them if they don’t want to play.”

While there’s interest in running the course, it will continue for free each term.

“We’ll go term by term by how much interest there is in it and how our money is going,” said Mary.

Mums and Bubs is a collaboration between Woolgoolga Tennis Club and Woolgoolga High School.

It is supported by Baylis Tennis Academy and Mid North Coast Allied Health is a sponsor.

By Andrea FERRARI