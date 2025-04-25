Funds pledged for Nambucca Heads cenotaph repair



MEMBER for Cowper Pat Conaghan has pledged $7500 for repairs and lighting upgrades to the Nambucca Heads Cenotaph if the Coalition is elected to government at the May Federal election.

“Unfortunately, we have seen in recent years a disgusting disregard for our veterans and their families through the rise of vandalism of monuments like the Nambucca Heads Cenotaph,” he said.



“Over the past year, this proud symbol of veteran sacrifice and service has been defaced three times.

“Steps must be taken to prevent this from continuing to occur and to preserve these important sites.”

Nambucca Heads RSL sub-Branch President Denis Lane said seeing the cenotaph vandalised has been “a hard pill for our local veteran community to swallow”.

“We desperately need to restore the site to its former glory in tribute to their sacrifices and install the right level of lighting and fencing to deter further vandalism once it has been fixed.

“This funding will also go towards powering a PA system to be used for commemoration days.”

Mr Conaghan’s most likely challenger on 3 May, Independent candidate Caz Heise, this week released a policy paper covering veterans affairs.

In response to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, Ms Heise has pledged to “champion the full implementation” of all 122 recommendations.

She is also advocating for “significantly expanded support services for veterans’ families”, an expedited claims process, and greater access to mental health services.

Ms Heise’s policy also includes targeted training programs for healthcare providers, social workers and advocates.