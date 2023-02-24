Funkya at Unkya Markets back for 2023

THE first ‘Funkya at Unkya’ Market for 2023 will be on Sunday 26 February, marking the strength of our resilient community in the face of unfortunate adversity.

The market is a bi-monthly grass roots market with a ‘make it, bake it, sew it, grow it, recycle it’ philosophy, based on showcasing local products and produce, and workshops are planned as often as possible.

The market, a socially and culturally significant asset to our community, is still overcoming losses from an unfortunate fire at the Unkya Reserve in late 2022.

“While you’re here, check out our new picnic table, benches and shelter, down near the playground! It’s exciting to see some of our plans come to fruition,” the organisers said.

Along with the diverse array of local products and produce, Yarrahapinni CWA will again be front and centre with lots of new goodies to nurture and support our community.

The marker is held at Unkya Reserve, Eungai Creek Rd, Eungai Creek.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/FunkyaUnkya.

By Jen HETHERINGTON