Further honours for Karuah’s Pearl Manton



KARUAH’S Pearl Manton has been named the Port Stephens Local Woman of the Year 2025 for her outstanding contributions to local sport and community engagement.

The Local Women of the Year Awards celebrate women who make a difference through leadership, advocacy, and service.



Through her commitment to her community, Pearl exemplifies each of these attributes.

This year, 93 women have been nominated by their local MPs to be acknowledged during NSW Women’s Week (2-8 March); an annual week-long celebration of women in NSW through a program of activities that empower women and promote gender equality.

Pearl was nominated for the award by Port Stephens MP Kate Washington in recognition of her dedication to strengthening local sporting opportunities and fostering community spirit.

Despite living with multiple sclerosis (MS), Pearl continues to be a passionate and active leader, demonstrating resilience and determination in all that she does.

Earlier this year, she was named the 2025 Port Stephens Council Sportsperson of the Year.

As the founder and a leader of the Karuah Pearls Netball Club, Pearl has worked tirelessly to create opportunities for young athletes, promoting teamwork, resilience, and connection.

She has mentored and supported countless players, ensuring they develop both their sporting skills and their confidence.

Pearl also works closely with families and local organisations to break down barriers to participation, making sport accessible and welcoming for all children.

She said she was humbled by the recognition.

“I want to use this as a way to highlight the importance of sports and community in a small town like Karuah,” Pearl said.

“I have MS, my way of thinking is I never know what is going to happen tomorrow, you don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring, you have to take all opportunities that come your way.

“My coaching style is to create opportunities to see our players grow.

“It’s about teamwork, participation, and inclusion of all abilities.”

Ms Washington said Pearl’s impact on the community is impressive.

“I’ve loved watching the Karuah Pearls Netball Club grow, build and become a beautiful community.

“Through Pearl’s caring and inclusive approach, there are children and families enjoying sport, improving their health and wellbeing and building a stronger Karuah.

“Pearl is not just helping kids play netball—she’s creating connections, building confidence and brighter futures.

“This award is about recognising those women who go about their work quietly, creating lasting change – Pearl Manton fits this bill perfectly.”

Each Local Woman of the Year award recipient will receive their certificates at the 2025 NSW Women of the Year Awards ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on Thursday 6 March.

Recipients who volunteer and live in regional, rural and remote areas of NSW will also be added to the 2024 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll; a public tribute to recognise the vast number of women who volunteer their time and energy to help others.