Fusion Party hoping to make impact in Cowper



THE Fusion Party has selected Geoffrey Marlow as its candidate for Cowper in the Federal Election.

The party was formed in 2021 through an amalgamation of the Science Party, Pirate Party, Secular Party, Vote Planet, and Climate Change Justice Party.



It strives for a “free, fair, and innovative society for current and future generations, with meaningful work to meet the critical social and ecological challenges of our times”.

“We are a movement focused on a fair and inclusive society for every single Australian with equality for all rather than a masked equity for some,” said Mr Marlow.

“We aim to harness new and innovative industries and bring Australian health and civil and digital liberties to the forefront of our attention.

“We are striving for a clear and transparent future of parliament, bringing with it a new era of people-powered government so that the multi-layered effects of democracy can truly be felt.”

One of the party’s key policy focuses is whistleblower protection.

“Fusion has whistleblower policies to protect and secure those who are currently condemned and persecuted for blowing the lid on some of our atrocities being hidden,” Mr Marlow said.

They are also advocating for “new and inventive avenues” to create a more sustainable, suitable and evenly spread housing market.

Mr Marlow said the “blue collar people” of Australia have been “shoved aside and forgotten, swept under the rug and left in the dust for far too long”.

“We are nothing without the voice of our voters, but without our voice, the Australian parliament simply won’t hear them.

“It’s time for Fusion to be a productive and innovative thorn in the side of the corporations that the preferred parties have now become.”