Gearing up for a fabulous year with Myall U3A

IT’S the final countdown to the start of an awesome year of ‘learning for pleasure’ with Myall U3A!

The Myall U3A motto is to ‘live, laugh and learn’, and the group has an amazing assortment of classes on offer in 2023.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The community is invited to join Myall U3A at the Tea Gardens Baptist Church on Myall Street this Thursday, 12 January, between 9.30 and 11.30 am to enrol and register interest in any of the following courses: Friday Lectures, Art Group, Card Games, French for Beginners, French for Intermediate, French for Advanced, Friends of Film, Garden and Nature Club, Music Group, Opera in the Afternoon, Photography, Spanish for Beginners, Spanish for Intermediate, Technology, Writers Group, Yoga on Tuesdays, and online Yoga on Wednesdays.

Myall U3A are also looking to register a new course called ‘Community Journalism’, which focuses on writing skills for all media.

“We need a leader or a leadership team to launch this new group, and would also like to hear from any of our members who might be interested in joining this group,” said Annie Rutter, Myall U3A.

“Myall U3A offers all this for a mere $45 per year – an amount for which you are able to join as many courses as you can fit into your busy life.”

If you can’t make it on the day, you can download application forms from www.myallu3a.org.au, call 0431 523 093 or email info@myallu3a.org.au.

“We look forward to seeing you on Thursday.

“New members are welcome!”