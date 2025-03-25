Get ready for Run Dungog 2025



EXCITEMENT is building across the Shire as preparations for this year’s Run Dungog Trail Running Festival gain momentum.

Following the recent announcement that Mayor Digby Rayward and the Dungog and District Chamber of Commerce are working towards establishing a Parkrun in town, local enthusiasm for running and community fitness is stronger than ever.

Shady trees, winding bush tracks, and the sound of songbirds set the scene for this year’s festival on Sunday, 10 August.

Whether you’re a dedicated trail runner, a weekend jogger, or a leisurely walker, this community-driven event has something for everyone.

“For 2025, the long-distance event has been upgraded from 20km to 21km, perfectly aligning with half-marathon standards,” said Jess Watkins from Run Dungog.

Participants can choose from 21km, 10km, or 5km races, each offering breathtaking scenery and fresh country air.

Rain or shine, organisers say the festival will be on.

Participants are also welcome to bring their dogs along, and can even enter them in the best-dressed dog contest on the day.

The 21km trail run offers avid runners and casual participants alike a chance to experience Dungog’s stunning bushland, while the 10km takes runners through rolling hills and scenic tracks, with the occasional curious cow watching from the sidelines.

The 5km “Dash & Dawdle” allows entrants to participate solo or as a three-person team, with local businesses encouraged to join in the fun.

Families can enjoy a local coffee cart, fresh brunch produce, music, and a dog-friendly atmosphere.

Kids aged 5-12 can join Wildcraft Australia’s outdoor adventure day – all fully supervised while parents participate in the races.

Tickets are discounted before race day with Early Early Bird, Early Bird, Third Release, and Race Day pricing. Kids 12-and-under run free in all races.

Organised by a volunteer committee, all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Dungog Shire Community Centre.

By Shannon BENTON

