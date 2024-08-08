Get silly for a serious cause on Red Nose Day



SILLY season is just around the corner – Red Nose Day of course!

Aussies are encouraged to get silly for a serious cause – saving little lives.

With the big day scheduled for Friday 9 August, now is the time to jump on the Red Nose website to register an event, buy merchandise or make a donation.

Since its inception, Red Nose Day has made incredible strides in reducing sudden and unexpected infant deaths through education and research, as well as supporting grieving families.

Despite having reduced SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) by 80 percent over the past 36 years, and invested more than $18 million into lifesaving research, Red Nose Australia’s work is far from over.

Each year in Australia, 3,000 babies and young children still die suddenly and unexpectedly from stillbirth, SUDI (Sudden Unexpected Death in Infancy) and other causes.

It is estimated that a further one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage.

Red Nose Day is one of Australia’s most loved national fundraisers, bringing together communities, businesses and individuals to raise awareness and funds for critical services and research.

Red Nose Australia CEO Keren Ludski encourages everyone to show their support by buying merchandise, registering to hold a fundraising event or making a donation.

“Losing a child is every parent’s worst nightmare and it’s a nightmare you can never wake up from. “Unfortunately, I know that from firsthand experience, having lost my son Ben to SIDS,” Keren said.

“Red Nose Day is an opportunity for every Australian to offer their support to grieving families and prevent more little lives from being lost.

“Every cent raised by Red Nose Day will go towards research and education to save little lives, as well as support services for grieving families.”

Anyone across Australia can show their support for Red Nose Day by registering a fundraising event, holding a ‘Red Nose Disco’, buying merchandise (everything from noses, to plushies and totes!), or simply making a donation.

This year, the merchandise range also features a new line of limited edition Wiggles plushies.

To support or find out more, visit rednoseday.org.au.