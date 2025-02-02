Getting swim fit for the iconic Coffs Harbour Ocean Swims



SUNDAY 6 April will see people of all ages plunge into the ocean to freestyle, breast-stroke or doggy paddle around the Jetty in the 2025 Coffs Harbour Ocean Swims.

For nearly three decades, the swimming event has grown from a local gathering of swimmers to one of the region’s most anticipated events.



Beginning as locals doing that first 2km distance swim in 1996, it has since become an iconic part of the Coffs Coast’s summer calendar, drawing participants from near and far to swim inside the sheltered harbour.

More than a race, it’s now an intergenerational tradition that continues to bring people back year after year.

Today there are three swims: 300m, 600m and 2km.

2024 records show over 550 swimmers entered across the three events.

“For those new to ocean swimming events the location of the Coffs Coast Ocean Swims is perfect,” spokesperson Jeff Holmes from Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club told News Of The Area.

“It’s all about celebrating the ocean, having fun, and pushing your limits in a safe and supportive community environment.”

Swim safety is managed by Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club members, who are in radio communication and spread around the course on Inflatable Rescue Boats, Surf Rescue boards and rescue tubes.

Now is the time to start preparing for the event, said Mr Holmes.

“Get the date in your diary, Google Sawtell Surf Club and click on the Coffs Coast Ocean Swims tab to register.

“Whether you’re a seasoned swimmer or new to ocean swims, the key to enjoying your swim and feeling confident on the day is getting swim fit.

“It’s not just about the distance, it’s about feeling comfortable in the water and enjoying the unforgettable experience.

“Start incorporating swim-specific training into your routine now, whether that means hitting the pool for some laps, practising your breathing technique, or spending time in the ocean to get used to the conditions.

“There are plenty of resources and tips online to help you get ready, and local swimming groups can offer support and camaraderie as you prepare for the big day.

“Training with other people is a great way to prepare.”

By Andrea FERRARI

