Ghost Night Out in Buladelah

BULAHDELAH Courthouse Museum has hosted several ‘ghost tours’, where people can hunt for ghosts and find out what they have to say.

A dozen people recently came from near and far to search for past clues from beyond the living, maybe uncovering something no one else knew.



Bulahdelah Historical Society President Kevin Carter said, “the area looked a bit spooky and it’s more about energy rather than spooks and there are machines that can tell you more.

“To my surprise it is extremely popular out there and we’ve had about 30 people attending and they like new venues.”

Mr Carter began the evening with a couple of tales from the history of Bulahdelah.

Most notable tale was the British aeroplane just after World War Two where a plane crashed into a mountain near Bulahdelah.

A boot with half a leg was presented to the police station which was in what is now the historical museum station, with then-cleaner Ollie Hickey almost passing out at the sight.

Mr Carter also explained a previous police constable had committed suicide there.

With this potential for finding out more the audience was ready to explore the building and find out if other spirits of long-gone people resided there and what they had to say.

Armed with devices to pick up any spiritual energy, the participants combed the building but unfortunately found nothing.

The next exploration in the evening had the participants listening for voices through the static of devices to try to piece together something meaningful.

Unfortunately, other than a couple of random words nothing meaningful was found.

That’s not to say that everything was a waste.

Local Bulahdelah participant Emma Laughton said, “it was a great Saturday night out and I would encourage people to have a go as it’s quite fun and you’ll never know what you will find”.

If you want to get involved in this or other local historical tours, phone the Bulahdelah Historical Society on 0458 021 006.

By John SAHYOUN