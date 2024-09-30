Gillespie celebrates news expansion



I’D like to take this opportunity to congratulate the News Of The Area newspaper group on “spreading its wings” further afield and establishing a new publication covering the Dungog Shire.

Many locals rely on their local newspaper to find out about what has, is and will be happening in our community.

As many of you will be aware, the electorate of Lyne which I represent in the Commonwealth Parliament, encompasses an area of 16,099 square kilometres, from the Hunter River at Lorn in Maitland to Rollands Plains north of Wauchope, and all areas in between.

News Of The Area already has two publications in my electorate – both on the Myall Coast and in Camden Haven.

Both newspapers pride themselves on their positive focus on community achievements, events, local projects and issues of importance to the region.

I’m sure everyone in Dungog, Clarence Town, Paterson, Gresford, Vacy and the surrounding areas will support the Dungog Shire News Of The Area, and I look forward to hearing more about what has been happening in our community through the pages of this new community newspaper.

Regards,

Dr David GILLESPIE,

Federal Member for Lyne.