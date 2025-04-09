Gloucester artist Jean Buettel’s new exhibition ‘Brushstrokes Now and Then’ opens



GLOUCESTER artist Jean Buettel has been drawing and painting since childhood.

Her latest exhibition, “Brushwork Now and Then”, marks her sixth solo show at the Gloucester Gallery and showcases her artistic journey over the past 10 years.



Jean moved from Canada to Australia in the 1970s, and began taking regular classes with Australian portrait artist Yve Close.

Initially exploring oils and portraiture, she later discovered the world of watercolours.

“Watercolours are much harder to use, but they also allow you to be more creative,” Jean told News Of The Area.

Jean has had the privilege of painting alongside several watercolour artists from Melbourne including Joseph Zubic and Alvaro Castagnet.

Their guidance assisted her to develop her unique style.

Her current exhibition includes works by these artists which Jean collected while under their tutelage.

Approximately 30 years ago, Jean committed to being a full-time artist, exhibiting her work in Sydney, Mudgee, and her hometown of Kitchener, Canada.

One of her career highlights was the exhibition in Kitchener, where many people from her past attended the opening.

An interview on a local TV morning show exposed her work to an even wider audience.

Jean has experimented with a variety of mediums, including oil, watercolour, acrylic, mixed media, and inks.

“I always have my ink pens and sketchbook with me; you never know when something will catch your eye.”

Her latest artistic endeavour involves working with pastels.

“When I began working in pastels, there were very few teachers. However, pastels are becoming popular, and I enjoy attending workshops with master pastelists.”

As a Gloucester resident for 20 years, she has actively participated in the local art community.

Jean is a regular exhibitor at the Gloucester Artists Annual Spring Exhibition and has shared exhibition space with sculptor Alan Somerville and fellow artist Jean Spokes.

“I hope the community will drop in to view my work over the next month and chat with me while I’m at the gallery,” she said.

The exhibition runs until 27 April.

By Wendy BUSWELL