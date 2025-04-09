Gloucester Environment Group take on March bushwalk



LAST month the Gloucester Environment Group Bushwalking Club headed back up to the cool of the Barrington tops to experience three of its real gems.

The first walk of the day was on the Honeysuckle Forest Track.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

This short one kilometre loop provides a wonderful introduction to the ancient rainforests of the Barrington National Park.

“The walk guides you through stands of Antarctic Beech forest, with large areas of Tree Ferns,” said Rod Eckels, Bushwalking Co-ordinator.

“It is a beautiful, magical place that calms the soul and reminds the walker of the tranquillity and peace that can be found in this wonderful National Park.”

The group’s next stop was to a uniquely shaped rock that features in the Gloucester Calendar for July.

As one can imagine, this rock, dubbed ‘Cock Rock’, has created lots of interest over the years.

It was featured on “The Leyland Brothers” in 1995, has attracted offers from Texan millionaires to move it to the USA, is on Youtube and all sorts of travel blogs.

The day ended with a six kilometre walk on trails around an area known as the ‘Cascades’ on the upper Manning River.

Waters running off the Barrington Tops fall in a series of pools, cascades and waterfalls into the valleys below. These falls not only create wonderful vistas and scenery but offer some beautiful swimming holes.

“Our visit occurred shortly after some recent good falls of rain, and the river was flowing strongly, but as we crossed the Manning River on our journey around the Cascades, the flow presented no problem to our intrepid crew,” Rod said.

“We were hoping to have an opportunity to have a dip at one of the swimming holes near the Gummi Picnic area, but this was not possible due to the high water levels and dangerous conditions.

“So, we concluded our walk with a cup of tea and some lunch under the trees before heading home.”

The Gloucester Environment Group plans a range of activities including River Care, KoalaWays, Bird Watching, Native Seed propagation, Bushwalking and quarterly feasts.

To participate in any (or all) of these activities – please contact Gloucester.enviroinment.group@gmail.com.

