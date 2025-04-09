Gloucester Environment Group’s first Koalaways planting for Autumn



A DOZEN members of the Gloucester Environment Group (GEG) volunteered for the first of this season’s Koalaways plantings on 3 April.

Koalaways, initiated by GEG several years ago, is an on-going effort to build corridors of native plants suited to the local wildlife.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

This connectivity assists with building resilience in the local Koala population, as well as providing habitat for other fauna and flora.

MidCoast Council is now a partner, providing the seedlings and contractor AusEco Solutions who assist with each planting.

“We were welcomed to the property, ‘Mansfield’, by Rick and Jill Perram,” said the group’s Tibor Kovats.

“Mansfield has been in Rick’s family for generations and now the farmhouse provides holiday accommodation on land adjoining the Barrington River.

“The property has dense vegetation along the river and a gully which runs down to the river from The Bucketts, and Rick and Jill are aiming to provide a wildlife pathway between the river and the bushland around the Bucketts.”

Near to “Mansfield” is the property of the McRaes, “Raelands Farm”, where GEG has visited several times to assist in planting similar wildlife corridors.

Rick had prepared the ground well with some targeted spraying and persistent rain had softened the ground which made the digging easy.

Holes were dug with augers and a few seedlings planted using the “Pottiputki” planter, a device which allows a competent operator to dig and plant a seedling in seconds.

“A few GEG volunteers who tried the ‘Pottiputki’ found it initially challenging, but eventually got the hang of it,” Tibor said.

“Within two hours the team had planted over 260 trees and understorey plants, with each seedling being given biodegradable tree guard and an initial watering.

“Finishing off with a cuppa and scones provided by our hosts meant everyone left satisfied.”

GEG has four more plantings scheduled this Autumn and will continue with Koalaways in the Spring.

Landowners and residents of the Gloucester area who are interested in being part of Koalaways or the many other activities of GEG should contact gloucester.environment.group@gmail.com or call Tibor on 0475877730.