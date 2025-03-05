Gloucester Garden Club reconvenes after summer holidays



GLOUCESTER Garden Club members returned to their monthly meeting schedule on Wednesday, 26 February after a long holiday break.

Member Peter Hazell said the gardeners were keen to get back into it.



Held in the Uniting Church Hall because of the summer heat, over 60 members and visitors heard of upcoming events, participated in the monthly flower and vegetable competitions, heard from the club’s “green thumb” horticulturalist Mandy Griffis, and from guest speaker Bob Tebbet.

“Bob was representing the Sydney Royal Easter Show’s Central District Exhibit organisers and spoke and showed a PowerPoint presentation of preparations for their annual exhibit and how gardeners, who are in fact mini farmers, could help with future displays,” Peter said.

“Keith Franks thanked the guest speaker for his interesting and educational address.

“A big thank you to local member Christine Bolton who spoke on garden members entering the various sections of this year’s Gloucester Show on March 21 and 22.

“There was a lively show and tell section and gardening problems were aired and perhaps solved, and weeds Identified.

“The plant stall operators had a busy morning with a large array of plans donated by members for resale.”

New member John Erskine was provided his badge by membership officer Judy Earle.

The flower competition winner was Pearl Beggs with her tiger lily, Mary Chernov with a moon flower was second and tied third were the Dahlias shown by Christine Bolton and Julie Mackerel.

Leesa Searle with a hand of tomatoes was first in the vegetable competition, Anne Williamson with a plate of macadamia nuts was third and Peter Hazell with a single tomato was third.

The club’s 26 March meeting will be held at the Darawank nursery of Apex Plants, on the way into Tuncurry.

Darawank Nursery has a large array of plants varying from bromeliads, grasses, shrubs, indoor and outdoor plants, trees and orchids.