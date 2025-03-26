Gloucester keeps strong show tradition alive



ALMOST 2,000 entries and exhibitions were on show at this year’s local Gloucester Show, which ran from 21-22 March.

Over 1,000 entries were entered across the pavilion halls, ranging from flowers, farm and garden produce, handicrafts and the arts.



The photography section received record entries this year, said steward Adele Compton.

“The judge was very impressed with the improvement in the quality of work,” she said.

The Champion photograph of the show was taken by Julie Samerski.

Lara Taylor was awarded the Junior Perpetual Trophy, and Fay Harris took out the Joy Guy Perpetual Trophy.

A total of 667 horses competed in the show ring, with Chloe Palmer taking out the dressage competition on horse ‘Jojo’ and also winning Champion Other Heavy Horse.

Almost 200 entries in the poultry shed, where Tanya Rae took out Champion Waterfowl with ‘Harold’.

Over 115 head of cattle were entered across the dairy and beef exhibits.

Gloucester High Students competed in the junior judging competition and junior paraders.

Forty students from the high school competed in the event, showcasing eight head of cattle.

Gloucester High agriculture teacher Sally Andrews said, “Four we’ve bred ourselves at the school, which is really pleasing.

“That’s the one thing that I’m most excited about,” she said.

Champion Parader was awarded to Lucy Taylor, while Makayla Saunders took out Champion Junior Judge.

Boambee Angus was awarded Most Successful Exhibitor in the cattle section.

The men’s chocolate cake auction was also a success, raising $930 for the Gloucester Prostate Cancer Support Group.

Patrons of the show took to social media, saying the show grounds this year are an “absolute credit to the President and Committee”.

AgShows NSW Vice President Jody Nelson-Gleeson had an equally positive review.

“Show food? Delicious. Rides? Thrilling. Smiles? Everywhere,” she said.

By Joshua GILBERT

