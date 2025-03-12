Gloucester Lady Bowlers



THE forecast of scattered showers didn’t deter the finalists in the annual Bonnie Hazelwood 4s from fronting up to do battle for the honor of winning this trophy, and what a battle it was, with the team of Jenny Burley, Paula Standen, Val Pritchard and Suzanne Cross defeating Bev Murray, Kerrie Green, Joan Ridgeway and Jill Everett 18 to 15.

Congratulations on all who participated in this yearly event.

Due to the inclement weather no Social bowls were played.

At the end of play the draw was done for the Bonnie Hazelwood Triples, play to start on Wednesday 19 March, the teams and draw is on the notice board, with time of play to revert to 9.30am.

By Jennifer BURLEY