Gloucester Parkrun



THE forecast was for some showers but Gloucester’s 191th parkrun last Saturday remained dry for the 31 walkers and runners who ventured out on the 5 kilometre course around Gloucester District Park.

Locals were joined by visitors from Tasmania, Newcastle and Maitland, as well as a contingent across from Taree, with their parkrun course under repair.

There were seven people enjoying their first parkrun at Gloucester. These included John Domandl, who had come up from Newcastle with his wife Kim. John is visually impaired and explained he is visiting different parkruns to show others with disabilities how it can be done. Local James McCrae had volunteered to be John’s guide for the run, a new experience for James but one he seemed very at ease with. There were some initial instructions from John, including how to use the tether that was to keep the two in stride together. They talked the whole way around, sometimes it was James advising what was coming up on the path – and other times it was John telling tales of events he had done.

Visitor Dylan McCormack from Maitland was the first male home in a time of 17.38, while the first female was local Samantha Charlier in 28.02.

The only finisher to claim a personal best was Rod Eckels – demonstrating that knee replacements are worth getting.

Dylan finished in time to also take on the job of scanner, while regular volunteer Pat Burrows calmly did the role of timekeeper. Pat made sure she was in sync with Gordon Hayward on tokens (who in turn made sure there were no missing tokens this week). Darren Sinclair was tailwalker for his first volunteering role on only his fifth parkrun. Darren kept Susan Moore company as she gave herself the challenge of completing the two loops to finish her first parkrun (she did it!). Thanks to all the volunteers for making the event happen.

By Carolyn DAVIES